Tecnam Introduces Two New Model Updates at EAA AirVenture

Volocopter’s mission is simple: bring urban air mobility to life. A Volocopter 2X flight at EAA AirVenture on Tuesday, July 27, helped refine that mission. It represented the first ever publicly-crewed test flight of a fully electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi in the US. The aircraft took off at 2:45 pm and conducted a four-minute flight at an altitude of 160 feet at a blistering top speed of 18 mph. The company said, “This successful flight marks a key milestone in Volocopter’s plan to raise awareness of air taxis among populations around the globe and is critical to the long-term success of delivering advanced air mobility (AAM) and urban air mobility (UAM) solutions.” People attending the show were able to view the flight at Volocopter’s booth.