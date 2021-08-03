Cancel
Tecnam Introduces Two New Model Updates at EAA AirVenture

By Julie Boatman
Flying Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May 2020, Tecnam announced the pending certification of the update to the P2010 series, the P2010TDI. With a 170-hp Continental CD-170 engine up front, the version offers an option for pilots who want the ability to operate on diesel or Jet-A. At EAA AirVenture 2021, the company announced the availability of the four-seat, metal-and-carbon-fiber composite single. The 215-hp original P2010 runs on avgas and remains available, as well as the 180-hp powerplant that uses unleaded automotive fuel. Up front, the P2010 hosts a Garmin G1000 NXi integrated flight deck and a GFC 700 autopilot.

www.flyingmag.com

