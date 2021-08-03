Cancel
Asheville, NC

Around town: Local creator uses art to fight injustice

By Cayla Clark
Mountain Xpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsheville-based creatrix Jenna Jaffe presents her latest art exhibition, Swinging the Pendulum: From Patriarchy to Empowerment, at The Refinery AVL Creator Space and Gallery in the city’s South Slope. The multimedia exhibition features work that addresses a range of topics, from the opioid epidemic to the divine feminine. An opening night reception will be held Friday, Aug. 6, 5-8 p.m., and will include light refreshments and live music by the artist.

mountainx.com

Comments / 0

