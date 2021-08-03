Dole Strikes Deal to Turn Its Pineapple Leaves into Vegan Leather
Food and beverage company Dole Sunshine Company has partnered with Ananas Anam—the London-based company behind the innovative vegan pineapple leather Piñatex—to put the pineapple leaves from Dole farms in the Philippines to good use. The partnership is part of Dole’s goal to have no fruit loss by 2025 in an effort to reduce its food waste, and also contributes to a circular economy by using waste materials to make sustainable leather alternatives such as Piñatex. Dole’s Philippines farms is one of the largest pineapple plantations in the world.vegnews.com
Comments / 0