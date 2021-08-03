Dole Strikes Deal to Turn Its Pineapple Leaves into Vegan Leather

Gone are the days when you had to remember to stockpile vegan snacks in your carry-on for every trip. Now more airlines are heeding the call to offer plant-based options, including in seatback menus and for full meals served on longer flights. If it’s the latter, you can request a vegan meal by calling the airline before your trip or registering your food preferences in your frequent flyer info online. The bonus: Many airlines will serve these “special meals” first, which could be key if you’re hoping to log some Zzz’s on an overnight flight. We’re sharing examples of six airline meals you might find while flying (note that these meals are subject to change). While you should still pack a few snacks for emergencies, remember that if you’re on a flight that still serves Lotus Biscoff cookies, they’re accidentally vegan, too.