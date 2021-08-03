Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Dole Strikes Deal to Turn Its Pineapple Leaves into Vegan Leather

By Nicole Axworthy
vegnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood and beverage company Dole Sunshine Company has partnered with Ananas Anam—the London-based company behind the innovative vegan pineapple leather Piñatex—to put the pineapple leaves from Dole farms in the Philippines to good use. The partnership is part of Dole’s goal to have no fruit loss by 2025 in an effort to reduce its food waste, and also contributes to a circular economy by using waste materials to make sustainable leather alternatives such as Piñatex. Dole’s Philippines farms is one of the largest pineapple plantations in the world.

vegnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Leather#Vegan Food#Pineapples#Dole Sunshine Company#Pi Atex#Spanish#Working#Boss Menswear#H M#Hilton Hotels#Nike#Happy Pineapple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Philippines
Related
EnvironmentTennessee Tribune

Coca-Cola’s PET Bottles A Threat To Kenya’s Plastic-Free Ambitions: Activists

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan environmentalists have condemned a decision by soft drinks manufacturer Coca-Cola to switch from green-colored plastic bottles to clear easily-recyclable bottles for their Sprite drinks. “Coca-Cola’s latest campaign is nothing short of greenwashing,” Fredrick Njehu, a senior political advisor at GreenSpace Africa, told Zenger News. Corporate greenwashing...
Environmentkamcity.com

Mondelēz Moving Cheese Brands To Recyclable Packaging

Mondelēz International is moving its Dairylea and Philadelphia cheese brands to recyclable packaging. The company has moved away from Polystyrene into widely recycled PET plastic for Philadelphia Mini Tubs and Handi Snacks packaging, removing approximately 487 tons of Polystyrene. The move is part of the UK business’ ‘Pack Light and Pack Right’ strategy which supports Mondelēz International’s global goal of achieving 100% recyclable packaging, reducing its use of virgin plastic in its rigid plastic packaging by 25% and adding clear recycling labelling information to support consumers to recycle right by 2025.
Grocery & SupermaketTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Bulk Flour Bags

Zero-waste grocery shopping has become top of mind for ecologically minded consumers in the contemporary age. As this trend gains moment—and is here to stay—individuals will look for new ways to embrace a plastic-free and waste-conscious lifestyle. While fresh fruit bags have been quite popular during the boom of zero-waste grocery shopping, we haven't seen other creative solutions that are convenient and get the job done—until right now.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

18 best vegan and cruelty-free skincare brands that don’t compromise on ethics

It’s fair to say veganism is no longer a fringe movement. There are now more than 600,000 vegans in the UK according to the Vegan Society, while Veganuary had a record number of sign-ups at the start of this year. Businesses have also embraced this growing market, and registrations of the Vegan Sociey’s Vegan Trademark increased by 49 per cent between 2018 and 2019. In fact, there are now more than 54,000 products registered for this certification globally, with 22,000 of these being cosmetics and toiletries.
Food & Drinksamericastestkitchen.com

How Pineapples Became a Hashtag

The story of how Taiwan came to embrace the pineapple more than ever. When you hear the word “pineapples,” what’s the image conjured in your head? Do you see tropical vacations, swaying palm trees, a cold beachside drink?. Do you see Taiwan?. Unless you’re Taiwanese, you might not know that...
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: These Sleek, Leather Converse Sneakers Are 40% Off

Sure, you probably already have a pair of classic Chucks from Converse among your shoe collection, but we’re willing to bet you don’t have a pair of leather Chucks in your arsenal. Now you can, thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, where Converse’s Chuck 70 Ox Sneaker is now 40% off.
CarsRideApart

Andromeda Moto Launches Vegan Track-Rated Leather Suit

Most racing circuits around the world require motorcycle riders to procure a set of track-rated riding gear. This, of course, includes a helmet, riding boots and gloves, and sometimes even a full leather suit. Naturally, manufacturing a full-leather suit has a substantial impact on the environment, as leather comes from cows or other furry animals, and takes quite a lot of energy to manufacture.
EnvironmentPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

BMW Invests in Vegan Leather Aiming to Lower Carbon Emissions

BMW just announced that the luxury car company is supporting vegan leather for the future of the auto industry. The venture capital of the BMW Group, BWM i Ventures, recently invested in the sustainable material company Natural Fiber Welding. The environmentally-friendly brand develops plastic-free materials for foam and textiles, including completely biodegradable vegan leather. The company’s plant-based leather, MIRIUM, consists of byproducts from other industries, lowering waste across multiple markets.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Miansai’s Sexy Italian Leather Bracelet Is $34 Off

We’ve mentioned it before, but a leather bracelet is a top contender for sexiest male accessory. A single, simple, high-quality leather bracelet is also the perfect beginner piece if you’re just a bit jewelry-curious. It’s something you can wear every day, and it’s comfortable and attractive — so why not?
WorldConfectionary News

NOMO expands its vegan and free-from range

UK free-from chocolate brand NOMO has announced a raft of new products for 2021, with three new creations for the domestic market. Since launching in 2019, NOMO has become a staple of the confectionery industry, officially the number one vegan and free-from chocolate brand in the UK worth £9m in RSV with a market share of 24.4%.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

3 ways inventors are tackling the COVID-19 plastic waste mountain

Approximately 129 billion disposable masks and 65 billion disposable gloves have been used every month during the pandemic, according to a study. The United Nations estimates about 75% of this plastic will likely end up in landfills or the sea. Here are three ways inventors from around the world are...
Gardeningwebbweekly.com

A Pineapple Above the Sea!

A good chunk of the summer, so far, has unfortunately been a little rainier than I care for. I figure since I’ve been feeling like I’ve been living under water for the last month, plus in honor of our cover story about “The SpongeBob Musical,” it seemed appropriate to find a craft that could kill a rainy afternoon with the kids and celebrate the one who lives in a pineapple under the sea!
Lifestylevegnews.com

Flying Again? These Are the Best Airlines for Vegan Meals

Gone are the days when you had to remember to stockpile vegan snacks in your carry-on for every trip. Now more airlines are heeding the call to offer plant-based options, including in seatback menus and for full meals served on longer flights. If it’s the latter, you can request a vegan meal by calling the airline before your trip or registering your food preferences in your frequent flyer info online. The bonus: Many airlines will serve these “special meals” first, which could be key if you’re hoping to log some Zzz’s on an overnight flight. We’re sharing examples of six airline meals you might find while flying (note that these meals are subject to change). While you should still pack a few snacks for emergencies, remember that if you’re on a flight that still serves Lotus Biscoff cookies, they’re accidentally vegan, too.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Natural Origin Nail Lacquers

OPI Nature Strong is the nail polish brand's first natural origin vegan nail lacquer and it shares neutral earth tones and pops of color derived from sugar cane, wheat, potatoes and corn. The products are packaged with bottles and caps made from 20% post-consumer recycled materials, and the expansive 30-shade...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

SAYE's Vegan Sneakers Are Made Out of Cactus Leaves

Continuing its sustainability efforts, SAYE has now dropped a new iteration of the Modelo ‘89 made out of cactus leaves. Created in partnership with Desserto Mexico, the shoe uses cactus vegan napa made from the Nopal cactus to replace traditional leather. The lines and heels of the sneaker are constructed using this sustainable material, while organic cotton and bamboo are used for the lining and shoelaces. Overall, the kicks come with a beige upper, which is contrasted by khaki green details on the heels, tongues and sides. The look is rounded out with a rubber-colored midsole.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Harrow strikes anesthetic deal with Swiss firm

The leaders of ophthalmic care company Harrow Health have signed an agreement to buy the U.S. and Canadian rights to a proposed anesthetic designed to be used during cataract surgeries and other eye procedures. Nashville-based Harrow will pay Switzerland-based Sintetica $5 million in the next month and is on the...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Plant of the month: Pineapple guava

The pineapple guava (Acca sellowiana) is a small fruit tree that has been grown from Scotland to New Zealand. This beautiful small tree is a great candidate for many gardens. It is native to South America but grows well in our climate, since it’s hardy to 10 F and likes our sun (mostly). It grows to about 15 feet tall, and can be pruned as a large shrub or a small tree.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy