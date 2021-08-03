Cancel
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

By Brian Tallerico
Roger Ebert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Corben knows how to let people tell their own stories. That might sound easy, but it’s not. In films like “Cocaine Cowboys” and “Screwball,” he draws fascinating anecdotes from people and really understands how to cut together sound bites to form a narrative. Let people feel comfortable enough to tell their own stories, and they will give you what you need. This is absolutely the case with this week’s riveting “Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami,” which sees the Florida filmmaker returning to the world of drugs and crime in Southern Florida for a six-episode breakdown of the story of Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta, two of the most notable drug dealers in the history of the country.

www.rogerebert.com

