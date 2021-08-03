Cancel
Alan Carr worried to go on Strictly in case he becomes ‘the Ann Widdecombe’ of the series

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
Alan Carr has admitted that he’s scared to appear on Strictly Come Dancing in case he becomes “the Ann Widdecombe” of the series.

The comedian has been rumoured to be taking part in the BBC competition series multiple times over the years.

Just this week, reports suggested that both Carr and Tom Daley have been approached to appear on the forthcoming series as part of the show’s first all-male competitive partnership.

However, speaking to guest David Walliams on his podcast Life’s A Beach, Carr shared his fears about appearing on the show.

Responding to the Little Britain star’s suggestion that they should both appear on the show to lose weight, Carr replied: “What, same-sex? One of us has to be a dancer.”

He continued: “They look amazing on there afterwards… I wanted to be sexy, but I know I will be the Ann Widdecombe. I will be the one dragged around the floor dressed as a matador. I want to be sexy!”

Former Conservative MP Widdecombe appeared on Strictly in 2010, where she was partnered with Anton du Beke and became one of the lowest scoring contestants in the show’s history.

“I went to Buenos Aries, and you know when they dance in the street, they genuinely dance in the street tangoing, and you’re just like, ‘When I go home, I’m going to learn how to tango, because this is so sexy,’” Carr explained. “But then you pull into Hounslow in Heathrow and think, ‘maybe I won’t bother’.”

The Chatty Man host also pointed out that Bill Bailey, who won the last series, had raised expectations for comedians, saying: “Bill set the bar high. Whenever I dance, people laugh - even when I am not trying to make people laugh. I have to pretend it’s a joke.”

Strictly will return this autumn with a full-length series, having aired for a shorter run of episodes last year due to the pandemic.

