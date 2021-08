Cash and loose change in our pockets could be a thing of the past if Rishi Sunak has anything to say about it.The Chancellor is reportedly pushing plans to introduce a new digital currency called Britcoin which could forever change how we spend.Essentially, the Britcoin would be a digital version of the physical currency we currently use – the British pound sterling.So, as an equivalent, the Bank of England would want to control it in the same way they do now with sterling too.Insiders at The Bank of England have described the proposal as the biggest upheaval in the...