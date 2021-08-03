Cancel
Orlando City Needs More Consistency From Silvester van der Water

By ChristopherAdams
The Mane Land
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite playing fewer than 400 minutes of MLS action so far, Dutch winger Silvester van der Water looks to be a good acquisition for Orlando City. Per 90 minutes, van der Water has the second-best combined goals and assists on the team with 0.92, just behind Nani at 1.13. The sample size is still small — almost 700 fewer minutes than Nani — but the Dutchman has shown a level of flair and skill that make him among Orlando’s biggest threats.

