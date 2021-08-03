Orlando City Needs More Consistency From Silvester van der Water

As first reported by Seth - yes, Carles Gil is out about a month after minor sports hernia surgery. Okay, so let’s take a flashback to 2020 when the New England Revolution didn’t have Carles Gil for a few months. Gustavo Bou played as a withdrawn striker/playmaker in the CAM role and the Revs had middling success. Now, the Revs were also figuring out the midfield as a whole last year, which was a mess with injuries, and weren’t able to support their two forwards up top in Bou and Adam Buksa or generate any consistent chemistry on the field in my opinion.