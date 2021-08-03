Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

Ask Fitz: What Am I Looking At When Reviewing My Auto Insurance?

By Fitzgibbons
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 3 days ago

Whether filing your taxes, setting New Year’s resolutions or planning a vacation, there are certain tasks we complete every year. Reviewing an auto insurance policy is probably not on the top of your annual to do list, however, it is a good idea to set aside a few minutes each year to consider if your policy is still adequately protecting you and your family. Below is a guide to use in order to help you conduct this review.

oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Insurance#Insurance Coverage#Liability Insurance#The Fitzgibbons Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
Kiplinger

How Much Umbrella Insurance Do I Need?

An umbrella insurance policy typically covers the same things as your home and auto policies, plus a few more, including lawsuits that arise when you're driving abroad or operating rented watercraft, or from alleged libel, slander or defamation of character. Umbrella coverage picks up where the liability limits of your...
Personal FinanceBusiness Insider

Nationwide insurance review: National carrier with good rates

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Nationwide insurance pros and cons. Nationwide auto insurance review. Nationwide...
Trafficwestfieldinsurance.com

What is Liability Auto Insurance?

On the way home from the grocery store, you're distracted as you back out of a parking space, hitting the car behind you. The other driver's car is damaged and the driver may be injured. The police cite you for the accident. Now, you're facing both medical bills and property...
Personal Financedenvergazette.com

Money & the Law: What's an insurance score and how does it affect your auto insurance premium?

I recently received my semiannual packet of information telling me my auto insurance was being renewed (and, as usual, that my premium would be increasing). This packet included a disclosure statement titled, “How We Determine Your Auto Policy Premiums.” There, for the first time that I can remember, I was told one of the factors considered when determining my premium is my “insurance score,” which caused me to ask: “What the heck is an insurance score?”
TechnologyPosted by
The Atlantic

Millennials, What Will It Take for You to Buy Life Insurance?

YuLife is something of a cross between Fortnite and a Fitbit. In the mobile game, players compete against one another to rack up bike miles and meditation hours. They can access hundreds of virtual worlds—collectively known as the “Yuniverse”—each of which represents a level with its own set of real-life tasks. They can challenge friends to a duel, and place bets on who will take the most steps each day. As they go, they earn an in-game currency called YuCoin, which players can then convert into Amazon gift cards, clothing discounts, and airline miles.
EconomyMotley Fool

Started Working Remotely? Call Your Auto Insurer

If you don't use your car to commute to work, it pays to let your auto insurer know. If you don't use your car to commute to work, it pays to let your auto insurer know. Back in the day, working remotely was something that most people did on an as-needed basis. Sure, there were those lucky folks who got to telecommute, but for the most part, going into an office was still the norm.
Economybusiness.com

What Does Commercial Auto Insurance Cover?

If your business operates a vehicle, or a fleet of cars or trucks, a key consideration is proper insurance for the vehicles. Choosing the right commercial auto policy is critical, because an accident involving one of your vehicles can be financially devastating for your business if the vehicle is uninsured or underinsured.
CarsMotley Fool

3 Insurance Terms to Know Before Shopping for an Auto Policy

Understanding these terms can help drivers get the right coverage. Shopping for car insurance can be downright confusing. But it's crucial drivers get the right coverage, because vehicles can sometimes have expensive problems. To help ensure motorists get the best policy for their needs, there are three insurance terms to know before buying a policy.
California StateMySanAntonio

Solvang Car Insurance Agent Releases 'Reasons to Review Auto Insurance'

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. California drivers are required to have auto insurance for their vehicle so, find an affordable plan, pay the premiums and don’t worry about it, right? “Not necessarily,” said Rick Torres from the Solvang RW Torres Insurance Agency, “there are many reasons for periodically reviewing auto insurance policies.”
Customer ServiceMotley Fool

3 Reasons Car Insurance Is a Necessity

There are plenty of really good reasons why having auto insurance is essential. Car insurance is one of the most important purchases you'll make. While auto insurance probably isn't something you think too much about, the reality is that car insurance is a necessary purchase, not an optional one -- so you need to make sure you find the right coverage.
Personal Financehomesale.com

What You Should Ask Title Insurance Providers

Title issues are an unfortunate component of real estate transactions, and something buyers should always be aware of when closing on a property. Title issues occur when there are liens on the property, unpaid taxes, or other claims of ownership, all of which can cause havoc when it comes to a closing or can lead to future financial problems for buyers.
Personal Financewealthmanagement.com

Explaining Whole Life vs. Guaranteed Universal Life Insurance

The following letter is adapted from a response I wrote to an advisor who asked me for articles that discussed the differences between whole life (WL) and guaranteed universal life (UL) insurance. It not only addresses simple differences, but also some conflicting advice/feedback the client is getting from the market.
Personal FinancePosted by
96.1 The Eagle

The Strangest Insurance Policies

We all know how important it is to have insurance protection on our homes, automobiles and medical bills, but for decades people have been taking out insurance policies for the strangest things. I recently renewed the Insurance policies on my home and automobiles, I read over what I was protected...
WeatherMotley Fool

I Moved, and My Car Insurance Rates Doubled

Drivers may need to budget more for insurance after a move. A decade ago, I moved to Florida. I took my vehicle from my old home state, and I moved into the same type of house that I had previously been living in. In other words, not much changed about my situation, except my zip code.
Personal Financenews8000.com

6 Times Short-Term Life Insurance Is a Good Idea

With COVID-19 shutdowns easing across the country, many Americans are finding themselves in a time of transition. If you’re switching jobs, working on your health or trying to pay off a debt, a short-term life insurance policy could cover you until your situation changes. How does short-term life insurance work?
Economybizjournals

Progressive Insurance raising auto insurance rates

Progressive Corp. is raising its auto insurance rates to try to catch up with rising claims as drivers hit the road again following the pandemic lockdowns of the past year. Trouble is, the auto and home insurer based in Mayfield Village, Ohio, had lowered its auto insurance rates last year while customers were driving less. As a result, its second-quarter earnings got caught in the squeeze.
Personal Financesouthfloridareporter.com

How To Track Unclaimed Life Insurance Money

You may have money from a life insurance check waiting if a loved one named you on a life insurance policy but neglected to tell you about it. Unclaimed life insurance policies aren’t as unusual as you would think either. According to a study by Consumer Reports, 1 out of...
Relationship Advicetribnow.com

After you marry, look for insurance savings

If you’re getting married, we can’t you help find a caterer or band. But this insurance checklist could help you save money: Renters insurance: The average Texas renters policy costs about $20 a month. That’s an affordable way to protect your wedding gifts. The coverage will pay to replace items damaged by a burst pipe, fire, or other cause. It also will cover personal items stolen from your…

Comments / 0

Community Policy