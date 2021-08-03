Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

REPORT: Jazz Trade Derrick Favors and First-round Draft Pick to OKC

SLAM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz found a taker for Derrick Favors and was willing to pay the price for business with the Oklahoma City Thunder: a future draft pick. The Jazz traded veteran center Derrick Favors and a future first-round pick to the Thunder for a future second-round pick and cash considerations per reports by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

www.slamonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Mike Conley Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc#The Utah Jazz#Espn#Dfavors14#The New Orleans Pelicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAthejnotes.com

Utah Jazz: The 1 trade that could make them title contenders

One more bright move could be all it takes for the Utah Jazz to win it all. After the disappointment of this past season’s Western Conference Semifinal matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz fans have been left wondering what it will take for their beloved team to break through the West and become a true title contender.
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Made Changes, But Did They Get Better?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Barring a surprise trade featuring one of the Utah Jazz top rotational players, it appears the additions of Rudy Gay, Hassan Whiteside, and rookie Jared Butler will be the most significant moves the team makes this summer. Gay steps into a reserve role behind Royce...
NBAslcdunk.com

The Utah Jazz have Wasted an Embarrassing Amount of Assets on Backup Center

I’m not going to sugar coat this one. Ever since Rudy Gobert took over as the starting center for the Utah Jazz, the front office has struggled to have a reliable backup behind him. And that’s not for lack of effort or prioritization. In fact, the opposite is true. I doubt any team has spent as much money or as many assets on arguably the least important position in basketball.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell’s ‘crazy’ reaction to Eric Paschall trade to Jazz from Warriors

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell couldn’t hold back his excitement after the Utah Jazz traded for Eric Paschall from the Golden State Warriors. On Twitter, Mitchell retweeted a photo of him and Paschall when they were younger and playing together on travel teams together on the East Coast. The Jazz’ scorer is still in awe of how far they’ve gone together and how they are now set to play alongside each other in Salt Lake City.
NBAdailyutahchronicle.com

How the Russell Westbrook Trade Affects the Utah Jazz

In the summer’s first blockbuster trade, the NBA saw Russell Westbrook traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Now the question that arises for the Utah Jazz is, “how does this trade affect Utah?”. The Jazz Need to Re-Sign Conley. Now that Westbrook joins traded and Anthony Davis in LA, the...
NBAkslsports.com

Report: Jazz In Talks To Send Favors To Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz are in talks to send veteran center Derrick Favors to the Oklahoma City Thunder according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Rumors surrounding Favors future with the Jazz have been swirling as free agent opens in early August and the team facing significant luxury tax penalties should they choose to re-sign All-Star guard Mike Conley.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz pay a steep price to get rid of Derrick Favors’ contract

With luxury tax issues in mind, the Utah Jazz paid a steep price to offload Derrick Favors’ contract as soon as possible. Until further notice, the Utah Jazz will have Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert as their two highest-paid players via the long-term deals each have signed. Paying bench players a lot of money for multiple years won’t be an option. To that end, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday they will send center Derrick Favors and a future first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a future second-rounder.
NBAlockedonjazz.net

Draft night recap, Jared Butler breakdown, Derrick Favors trade, Free Agency Primer, Mike Conley rumors

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Today’s Episode * The Utah Jazz draft night and trading the 30th pick * A breakdown of Jared Butler and his game * Why the Utah Jazz traded Derrick Favors and lost a first round pick in the process * How to evaluate the year of Derrick Favors back with the Utah Jazz * The news surrounding the Jazz offer for Mike Conley * Why is that news out and who is trying to gain from it * What should Utah Jazz fans be watching in NBA Free Agency — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBAslcdunk.com

Utah Jazz re-sign Jarrell Brantley

According to Keith Smith the Utah Jazz have re-signed Jarrell Brantley. The details of the signing have not come out yet. Whatever the details this is a good decision by the Jazz to sign a player that has so many tantalizing tools. In Salt Lake City Summer League, Brantley has been a bulldozer whenever he goes to the rim. That ability to work around the basket, combined with a wide set of skills for a player his his size, is something the Jazz obviously want to keep developing.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 reasons the Utah Jazz are built to counter the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will field a star-studded roster in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Utah Jazz still have a chance to be the better team. The Utah Jazz have had a meaningful-but-understated offseason to date, adding quality rotation pieces in Rudy Gay, Hassan Whiteside and Eric Paschall while retaining veteran floor general Mike Conley Jr. None of these moves necessarily broke the internet, however, each represents a logical addition to a squad that finished the 2020-21 NBA regular season a league best 52-20.
NBAPosted by
Deseret News

What to make of the Utah Jazz’s moves in free agency

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Thursday. Free agency opened up on Monday and since then there’s been a ton of movement around the NBA. I thought that this would be a good opportunity to go...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: ‘LeDonovan’ transforming SLC into East LA

Utah Jazz top gun Donovan Mitchell must be giving off severe winning vibes. It’s not your dad’s Utah Jazz. Times have changed. Salt Lake City is showing signs of significant growth in the basketball world, becoming a more popular destination in the eyes of established NBA talent. And all of...
NBAchatsports.com

Utah Jazz sign Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Rudy Gay and center Hassan Whiteside. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released. Gay (6-8, 240, Connecticut) saw action in 63 games (one start) in 2020-21 with the San Antonio Spurs, owning averages of 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.6 minutes per contest.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiancee: Kay’La Hanson

Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. But, he’s also a huge family man who takes pride in having three beautiful children with Kay’La Hanson, his long-time girlfriend and now fiancee. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at Kay’La Hanson and who exactly she is other than the partner of an NBA superstar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy