REPORT: Jazz Trade Derrick Favors and First-round Draft Pick to OKC

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Today’s Episode * The Utah Jazz draft night and trading the 30th pick * A breakdown of Jared Butler and his game * Why the Utah Jazz traded Derrick Favors and lost a first round pick in the process * How to evaluate the year of Derrick Favors back with the Utah Jazz * The news surrounding the Jazz offer for Mike Conley * Why is that news out and who is trying to gain from it * What should Utah Jazz fans be watching in NBA Free Agency — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.