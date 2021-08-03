Jason Momoa Shuts Down NY Times Interviewer When Asked if He Regrets Doing Game of Thrones Rape Scenes
Jason Momoa shut down a question from New York Times’ David Marchese, calling it “icky” and admitting it left a “bad feeling” in his stomach. “I don’t know how much you followed any of this, but ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired a lot of discussion about its depiction of scenes of sexual assault and its treatment of women generally,” Marchese asked, partially referencing scenes between Momoa’s character Khal Drogo and his once-reluctant wife Daenerys Targaryen, portrayed by Emilia Clarke.www.mediaite.com
