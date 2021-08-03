Cancel
NIH Director Francis Collins Calls for Parents Wear Masks at Home to Shield Their Unvaccinated Children

By Ken Meyer
mediaite.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins is recommending parents wear masks even in their own homes in order to protect children from the coronavirus. Collins appeared Tuesday on New Day, where he fielded numerous questions taken from the public as the United States witnesses a case surge because of the highly contagious delta variant of Covid. The NIH director was asked whether the delta variant has increased the risk for young children, and whether kids should not be taken indoors out in public.

