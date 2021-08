Velocity Financial saw its net income rise in its second quarter financial earnings, beating estimates. The Westlake Village-based mortgage firm had net income of $9.45 million, or 28 cents per share, well above analysts’ estimates of around 15 cents per share. Velocity Financial more than tripled its net income from the same time a year ago, when it posted a net income of $3.4 million, or 10 cents per share.