Panthers cut J.T. Ibe after practice hit that injured Keith Kirkwood

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanthers head coach Matt Rhule gave a positive update on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood‘s condition after Kirkwood left Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance. Kirkwood got hit in the head while in a defenseless position by safety J.T. Ibe, which led to him being placed on a backboard while practice came to a halt. Rhule said Kirkwood has movement in his extremities and no pain in his neck as a result of the hit.

NBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

