Panthers cut J.T. Ibe after practice hit that injured Keith Kirkwood

"The whole point of running is that running isn't the punishment, it's that you're missing reps. You're missing an opportunity to show what you can do. When you talk to players, especially guys that are trying to make the team they're like 'I just want an opportunity coach. Give me some reps' well if you get a rep and you jump offsides, you lose those reps and someone else gets those reps. It's a privilege to practice."