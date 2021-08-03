Panthers cut J.T. Ibe after practice hit that injured Keith Kirkwood
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gave a positive update on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood‘s condition after Kirkwood left Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance. Kirkwood got hit in the head while in a defenseless position by safety J.T. Ibe, which led to him being placed on a backboard while practice came to a halt. Rhule said Kirkwood has movement in his extremities and no pain in his neck as a result of the hit.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0