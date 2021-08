Despite Ricky Rubio's best efforts, the U.S. men's basketball team once again ended Spain's dreams of capturing the gold medal. Team USA defeated Spain 95-81 in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, ending Spain's Olympic run for the fifth consecutive time. Rubio was spectacular in the loss, scoring a game-high 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting, but his teammates combined to go just 16 of 44 from the field.