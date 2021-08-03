Northland student Abigail Medicraft named 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholar
Northland student Abigail Medicraft is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. A second-year student from Roseau, MN, Medicraft is pursuing an A.A.S. in Early Childhood Education and Paraprofessional and an A.A. in Liberal Arts degrees. In addition, she is holding a leadership position in the Beta Nu Kappa chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Northland.www.crookstontimes.com
Comments / 0