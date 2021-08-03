Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Northland student Abigail Medicraft named 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholar

Crookston Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthland student Abigail Medicraft is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. A second-year student from Roseau, MN, Medicraft is pursuing an A.A.S. in Early Childhood Education and Paraprofessional and an A.A. in Liberal Arts degrees. In addition, she is holding a leadership position in the Beta Nu Kappa chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Northland.

www.crookstontimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#Elementary Education#Phi Kappa Phi#Early Education#Phi Theta Kappa#Early Childhood Education#Liberal Arts#The Beta Nu Kappa#Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Media, PAdccc.edu

PTK Member Jacob Beckman Receives $1,000 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship

• July 28, 2021)—Jacob Beckman of Coatesville, a student at Delaware County Community College, was recently named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. He is one of 207 members of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), an international honor society of associate degree-granting colleges, selected to receive the prestigious award.
Bluffs, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Huseman named MacMurray Scholar

Erika Huseman of Bluffs has been named a MacMurray Scholar for 2021–2022 and will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the MacMurray Foundation & Alumni Association. Huseman was awarded a Richard and Judith Dozier Hackman scholarship.
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Students with Augusta ties named national HBCU Scholars

Three students with Augusta connections have been honored by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Madison Stafford, 19, of Jonesboro, Georgia, and LeShawn Doolittle, 53, of Augusta, both Paine College students, and Joshua Gayle, of Augusta, who attends Voorhees College in Denmark, S.C., were named as HBCU Scholars by the U.S. Department of Education.
Michigan StateGrosse Pointe News

Wayne State University scholar named Outstanding Medical Student in Michigan

Anthony Seely of Grosse Pointe Shores was recognized with the 2021 Outstanding Medical Student in Michigan Award during Michigan Academy of Family Physicians’ annual awards celebration, live-streamed July 24. Michigan Academy of Family Physicians — the largest medical specialty organization in the state, representing and led by family physicians —...
El Paso, TXutep.edu

UTEP Finance Students Named UTIMCO Scholars

Seven students from The University of Texas at El Paso College of Business Administration are part of the The University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company's (UTIMCO) inaugural Scholars Program. Sofia Arciniega, Estefania Bustillos, Paulina Chavez, Daniela Guadarrama, Jazmin Jayme, Alejandra Prieto Moreno and Destiny Rodriguez de San Miguel were selected for their outstanding academic performance and interest in investment management.
CollegesJacksonville Daily Record

Edward Waters University students selected for national program

The U.S. Department of Education Aug. 3 announced that two students at Edward Waters University are among the 2021 Presidential Scholars selected by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Brianna Pendergrass, a junior majoring in biology, is an EWU Honors College Alpha Cohort member and current...
Kirksville, MOatsu.edu

ATSU-KCOM student named Wetzel Scholar candidate by Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons

Posted In: ATSU News, Awards, KCOM, Missouri Campus, Student Headlines. An A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (ATSU-KCOM) student was recently named a Wetzel Scholar candidate by the Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons (MAOPS). ATSU-KCOM student Bryan Roberts, OMS III, of Appleton, Wisconsin, earned the honor. Roberts...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Teachers become students with mentoring program

With rising Covid cases breeding uncertainty about what school will look like in the fall, a group of teachers at Roosevelt and Will Rogers Elementary Schools are working on the one thing they can be certain of: how well they teach. For the first time in 15 years, the Cotsen...
EducationPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Sebastian Martinez, Ivey Business School

“Born and raised in Colombia, passionate about marketing, food, and entrepreneurship.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I love to travel. I have visited 30 countries so far, and once the restrictions ease, I would love to continue exploring new countries and cultures. Graduate School and Major: Universidad de Los Andes, Business...
Collegesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Valparaiso University requiring students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

Aug. 5—VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is requiring all students, staff and faculty to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of fall semester. Full-time, part-time and audit students needed to be vaccinated by Aug. 1, according to the university website. The same timeline applied for faculty and staff. With that,...
yale.edu

YSPH Alumni

With nearly 7,000 alumni living around the world, the Yale School of Public Health is dedicated to providing opportunities for our alumni community to engage with each other and the school. The Office of Alumni Affairs, in partnership with the Association of Yale Alumni in Public Health (AYAPH), develops events and programs that are designed to bring our vibrant alumni community together while strengthening their connections with the School and expanding their alumni network.
Agricultureuga.edu

Animal and dairy science head receives international appointment

Francis Fluharty, head of the Department of Animal and Dairy Science at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences has been appointed to serve as a subject extern examiner for the University College of Dublin’s School of Agriculture and Food Science. The three-year commitment involves the remote review of student...
EducationBowling Green Daily News

Trust teachers to teach, not preach

There’s much to dislike on both sides of the increasingly shrill debate over so-called critical race theory, and we’re saddened to see Kentucky become a battleground of a national culture war flamed by opportunistic politicians in search of votes from a polarized electorate. We take state Education Commissioner Jason Glass...
Tucson, AZArizona Daily Wildcat

BREAKING: 'Mandate masks' Faculty Senate urges in letter to UA President

The University of Arizona Faculty Senate submitted a letter to President Dr. Robert C. Robbins on Friday, Aug. 6, urging the university to institute a mask mandate on campus. The letter, submitted to Robbins at 5 p.m. on Friday, calls on him to issue a mask mandate in classes and public spaces at the UA.
Educationaithority.com

AllHere Advisory Board Launches With Top Leaders From Research And Education

Advisory Board brings together top education leaders and researchers to determine future applications of conversational AI in K-12 and improve student education outcomes. AllHere, the leading provider of AI-powered solutions to improve K-12 student outcomes, is forming the AllHere Advisory Board to bring together a broad array of leaders from research and education to support the company’s mission and drive key insights. The inaugural board members are leading education experts and academics whose combined work represents decades of policy work and research into the efficacy of education technology:

Comments / 0

Community Policy