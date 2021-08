Community members are being asked to give their input on the Interstate 45 expansion project, which could impact thousands of residents and businesses in the area. On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a public hearing for resident input on its Unified Transportation Project (UTP), the 10-year plan that guides the development of transportation work across Texas. Included in the plan is the North Houston Highway Improvement Project (NHHIP) as proposed by TxDOT, with residents being asked to give input on whether the $7 billion project and funding for it should remain part of the 10-year plan.