5 Shows and Movies To Watch if You Love Jun Ji-hyun From 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North'

South Korea’s recent flourishing zombie horror genre has tackled many societal issues in a relatively short time frame. As cyphers for everything from racism to consumerism, class war to ‘the other’, zombies are consistently a rich symbol for Korea to mine. A monstrous disease enforcing isolation in #Alive, and a brutal threat turning normal people against one another in Dark Hole and Train to Busan, the Korean film and TV industry has already achieved a lot with the undead. But perhaps no show or film has delved as much into the complexities that violent, running corpses can present as Netflix’s Kingdom. Set in the Joseon dynasty, a world away from most modern-set zombie stories, the show reveals the cruelty of the ruling classes and the brutality that ensues from their lust for power.