1 person rescued after a vehicle rolls over in Pacoima Wash (North Hills, CA)

On Sunday night, a vehicle veered off a street and went into the Pacoima Wash in North Hills, leaving firefighters to extricate the driver with a litter basket.

The incident was reported at 10:25 p.m. on the 15000 block of Parthenia Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange said. The victim came out of the overturned vehicle in the wash and seemed to have sustained minor injuries, Prange stated.

Firefighters had to use a litter basket to rescue the person. The patient was then taken to a hospital for treatment, he added. The circumstances that have led to the crash remain unknown at this time. No other details are immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

August 3, 2021