Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

1 person rescued after a vehicle rolls over in Pacoima Wash (North Hills, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjVzs_0bGMM6yN00
1 person rescued after a vehicle rolls over in Pacoima Wash (North Hills, CA)

On Sunday night, a vehicle veered off a street and went into the Pacoima Wash in North Hills, leaving firefighters to extricate the driver with a litter basket.

The incident was reported at 10:25 p.m. on the 15000 block of Parthenia Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange said. The victim came out of the overturned vehicle in the wash and seemed to have sustained minor injuries, Prange stated.

Firefighters had to use a litter basket to rescue the person. The patient was then taken to a hospital for treatment, he added. The circumstances that have led to the crash remain unknown at this time. No other details are immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

August 3, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
City
North Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pacoima, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wash#Traffic Accident#The Pacoima Wash#California Accident News#Nationwide Report#Valiant Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Napa County, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle pile-up injured 2 people on Highway 12 (Napa County, CA)

A multi-vehicle pile-up injured 2 people on Highway 12 (Napa County, CA) On Thursday, two people were injured following a multi-vehicle pile-up on Highway 12. The accident took place at around 6:35 a.m. between Napa and Sonoma counties. Two cars traveling in opposite directions sideswiped each other on the roadway near Haire Lane. Afterwards, a third driver who was attempting to avoid the crash lost control of his vehicle, struck a guardrail and came to rest on the shoulder. Following which, a fourth vehicle was sideswiped and a fifth following it was hit from behind.
Fresno, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle accident killed a motorcyclist on Blackstone Avenue (Fresno, CA)

A two-vehicle accident killed a motorcyclist on Blackstone Avenue (Fresno, CA) On Thursday, a motorcyclist lost his life after a two-vehicle collision on Blackstone Avenue. Officers got the news of the deadly crash at around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection with Ashlan Avenue. According to the officials, the incident involved a car and a motorcycle. Initial reports indicated that a car was making a U-turn when it fatally struck the bike rider.
Harrah, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

3 dead, 4 injured in a single-vehicle crash near Harrah (Harrah, WA)

On Thursday, three people lost their lives and four others suffered injuries after a single-vehicle accident near Harrah in Yakima County. Authorities were sent to the crash scene to the 3700-block of Shields Road between Progressive Road and Evans Road at about 10:00 a.m. A nearby postal carrier saw the crash in which three people were ejected from their vehicle.
East Olympia, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A three-car wreck injured a female driver in East Olympia (East Olympia, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, a female driver was injured and hospitalized after a three-car accident in East Olympia. According to the officials, several cars were traveling north near Yelm Highway when the driver of the front car quickly flipped on their turn signal and applied the brakes to turn onto 80th Avenue. The car behind the turning vehicle failed to stop and hit the turning car from behind. That car was then rear-ended by a vehicle behind them, causing a chain-reaction.
TrafficPosted by
Nationwide Report

1 injured after a rollover crash in Hollywood Hills (Hollywood Hills, CA)

1 injured after a rollover crash in Hollywood Hills (Hollywood Hills, CA) On Tuesday, a rollover accident caused injuries to one person in Hollywood Hills. Officials quickly responded to Hollywood Boulevard and North Curson Avenue after getting the news of a crash involving an overturned vehicle. According to the reports, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Curson Avenue when the driver attempted to switch lanes and jumped onto the curb as a result of which the vehicle turned on its side.
Imperial County, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

Multiple people injured in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 86 (Imperial County, CA)

Multiple people injured in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 86 (Imperial County, CA) On Tuesday, a two-vehicle accident led to multiple injuries on Highway 86. According to the officials, the incident took place at around 2 p.m., near Twin Bridges, in which a van and a pickup truck were involved. On arrival, emergency crews airlifted one of the injured victims to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with serious injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy