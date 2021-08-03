Cancel
Amazon Users Watched Over 1 Billion Minutes of ‘The Tomorrow War’

By Matt Singer
 3 days ago
The Tomorrow War may have premiered on Amazon and its Prime Video streaming service, but it was originally intended for theaters. The film was produced by Paramount, who later sold the project to Amazon during the worst of the Covid pandemic. While Amazon had to spent a big chunk of money to get the movie — most reports claim it cost Amazon roughly $200 million — it appears it was a good investment, as the film was the most-streamed movie on all of the internet recently, with well over 1 billion (billion with a b) minutes consumed by Amazon subscribers.

