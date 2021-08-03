Chicago Cubs: 3 mistakes that led to 2021 dismantle of roster
The Chicago Cubs were one of the best teams in Major League Baseball for a few years there. They had a core filled with players like Anthony Rizzo, Jon Lester, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, and Willson Contreras that led to a lot of wins. Unfortunately, they have started to dismantle that core as they try to rebuild their team for the future. They ended a World Series drought that lasted 108 years but now it is time to move on.dawindycity.com
