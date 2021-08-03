Cancel
Elkin, NC

Elkin City Schools officially adds fourth school — virtually

By Elkin Tribune
Elkin Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrades: K-12 Enrollment Deadline for Fall: Aug. 20. Website: Got to www.elkincityschools.org, then (under Schools at the top) select Global E-Learning Academy. Cost: Free for Elkin in-district residents; $200 for non-district residents who live in Surry County; for all other non-residents, the first student is $400 and each additional child is $300. Chromebooks and wifi hotspots are provided for students who need them.

