A Ferrari GTC4Lusso and a Porsche 918 Spyder have been damaged in China after being hit by a BMW 3-Series in an underground parking lot. Based on local reports and some very dodgy translations, it is understood that the incident happened on July 4 when a wife and a husband got into an argument while driving around in a parking lot. The wife is said to have taken out her anger by ramming into the side of the GTC4lusso, pushing it against a white Porsche 918 Spyder that itself was knocked into a Mercedes-Benz E-Class.