Washington and Oregon fresh peaches are out and I am in peach heaven. I know that Georgia is famous for peaches, but other than a few miserable hours at the Atlanta airport, I've never really been there. And while I have lived in a lot of spots from Wasilla, AK to Orlando, FL, I've never eaten a more delicious peach than in the great state of Washington. A juicy peach from a friend or co-worker's backyard is pretty unbeatable, and the orchard peaches here are tremendous.