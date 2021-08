BRADDOCK (KDKA) — The latest COVID-19 wave of new cases is an epidemic of the unvaccinated, according to some doctors. That is why this weekend, local leaders have stepped up to call on the unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The push to get vaccinated grows stronger because of the Delta variant, and Braddock Brass has joined the cause. They’re trying to fight vaccine hesitancy in the community, with this clinic. “This is an opportunity to go forward,” said Braddock Mayor Chardae Jones. “If everyone does their part, we can go back to normal and not pretend it’s normal. That’s what’s happening...