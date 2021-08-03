Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

COVID surge boosts case for vaccine passports | Thomas Elias

Santa Maria Times
 3 days ago

While cowardly politicians run as fast as they can from the concept of requiring vaccine passports to enter most public spaces, the midsummer surge of COVID-19 spurred by the disease’s Delta variant here and around the nation strongly boosts the argument for such passports. Around largely reopened California, where masks...

santamariatimes.com

Comments / 0

State
California State
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
Women's HealthWBNS 10TV Columbus

Medical experts urging pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

Two groups that specialize in medicine for pregnant women are urging anyone pregnant to get their COVID vaccine. The Ohio Department of Health said about 50% of Ohioans have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine. According to the CDC, that number for pregnant women is less than half.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Could a TB Vaccine Protect the Elderly From Severe COVID?

THURSDAY, Aug. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists suspect that a century-old tuberculosis vaccine might be able to protect older adults against the worst ravages of COVID-19. The Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine was first used in 1921, and is on the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines. More than 130 million babies worldwide receive this vaccine every year.
Public HealthBanks Post

Health care workers must get vaccine, or be tested for COVID-19 weekly, Gov. Brown says

Oregon Governor Kate Brown will require workers in health care settings to be tested weekly for COVID-19, a rule that health care workers can avoid by becoming vaccinated. According to a press release from the governor’s office, Brown today directed the Oregon Health Authority to create the rule requiring COVID-19 testing. Expected to be issued this week, the rule will become effective September 30. That timeline, the governor’s office said, will allow health care workers time to become fully vaccinated.
California Statemountainenterprise.com

California Mandates that Health Care Workers Must be Fully Vaccinated

California Implements First in the Nation Requirement that Workers in Health Care Settings be Fully Vaccinated. State also requires acute care facilities to verify that visitors are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 for indoor visits. SACRAMENTO – In response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due...
Public HealthMedscape News

Interim Estimates of Vaccine Effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Among Health Care Personnel

Tamara Pilishvili, PhD; Katherine E. Fleming-Dutra, MD; Jennifer L. Farrar, MPH; Ryan Gierke, MPH; Nicholas M. Mohr, MD; David A. Talan, MD; Anusha Krishnadasan, PhD; Karisa K. Harland, PhD; Howard A. Smithline, MD; Peter C. Hou, MD; Lilly C. Lee, MD; Stephen C. Lim, MD; Gregory J. Moran, MD; Elizabeth Krebs, MD; Mark Steele, MD; David G. Beiser, MD; Brett Faine, PharmD; John P. Haran, MD, PhD; Utsav Nandi, MD; Walter A. Schrading, MD; Brian Chinnock, MD; Daniel J. Henning, MD; Frank LoVecchio, DO; Joelle Nadle, MPH; Devra Barter, MSc; Monica Brackney, MS; Amber Britton, MPH; Kaytlynn Marceaux-Galli, MPH; Sarah Lim, MBBCh; Erin C. Phipps, DVM; Ghinwa Dumyati, MD; Rebecca Pierce, PhD; Tiffanie M. Markus, PhD; Deverick J. Anderson, MD; Amanda K. Debes, PhD; Michael Lin, MD; Jeanmarie Mayer, MD; Hilary M. Babcock, MD; Nasia Safdar, MD, PhD; Marc Fischer, MD; Rosalyn Singleton, MD; Nora Chea, MD; Shelley S. Magill, MD, PhD; Jennifer Verani, MD; Stephanie Schrag, DPhil.
Washington Statebigcountrynewsconnection.com

Health officials concerned with uptick in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Washington due to delta variant

Aug. 3—Health officials are raising concerns about a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Washington due to the spread of the delta variant. The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 600 hospitalizations statewide — a 20% increase since last week. An average of 1,500 new daily cases have been reported over the past four days and the percent of positive tests has climbed to 5.5%, up from 2% a month ago.
Maryland StateWCBC Radio

Maryland releases COVID-19 post-vaccination infections data

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) yesterday released new COVID-19 post-vaccination infections data, adding to its robust COVID-19 data reporting available at coronavirus.maryland.gov. The new data offer insight into the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine as Maryland, like other states, continues to see a rise in the number of COVID-19 infections attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

Comments / 0

