Dodgers losing DJ Peters to Rangers for nothing is a bummer

DJ Peters, who made his major-league debut this season, was claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers, which should pave the way for more playing time at the big-league level. The Western Nevada College alum had spent his entire pro career with the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization since being drafted by the team in 2016. Given the Dodgers' deluge of injuries, Peters made his big-league debut in April. In 18 games, he went 5-of-26 (.192) with one homer and two doubles. Peters walked eight times and struck out 14 times.