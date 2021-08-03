Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers losing DJ Peters to Rangers for nothing is a bummer

By Adam Weinrib
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t long ago that utility outfielder DJ Peters was among the Dodgers’ first wave of promotions when they needed immediate help early in the 2021 season. Peters was firmly entrenched in the middle of their prospect pool, earning significant reps in the high minors and excelling with the bat. It wasn’t hard to envision him as the next above-average hitter who simply outworked the rest of the field, earning a permanent floating bench role in Los Angeles.

dodgersway.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

119K+
Followers
313K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Beaty
Person
Danny Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The Kansas City Royals#La#Dfa#Aaa Okc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Roster: DJ Peters Designated For Assignment

The Los Angeles Dodgers designated DJ Peters for assignment in order to add Danny Duffy to their 40-man roster after he was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for a player to be named later. It was a bit of a surprise considering Peters was selected by the...
MLBnumberfire.com

DJ Peters hitting sixth for Texas on Tuesday

Texas Rangers outfielder DJ Peters is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Peters will operate right field with Adolis Garcia starting in center, Eli White moving to left field, and Jason Martin heading to the bench. In a matchup against lefty Jose Suarez, our models project Peters...
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Peters, Barlow Exemplify Rangers' 'Land Of Opportunity'

ARLINGTON, Texas — After losing the first game since Friday's trade deadline, the Texas Rangers have won three straight games. They've looked like a more much confident group, and they'll head into Tuesday night coming off one of the best all-around performances all season. Four games is an incredibly small...
MLBMLB

'Like home': Peters happy to be with Rangers

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers selected DJ Peters in the 36th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Peters ultimately returned to Western Nevada College for his sophomore season, after which he was drafted by the Dodgers in the 4th round the following year. Peters had spent his entire professional career with...
BaseballESPN

Rangers reshuffle roster more, replacing OF Dahl with Peters

ARLINGTON, Texas --  Former All-Star outfielder David Dahl was designated for assignment Monday by the rebuilding Texas Rangers, who added DJ Peters to their roster after getting the outfielder on a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dahl hit .210 with four homers and 18 RBI in his...
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rangers add OF DJ Peters, designate OF David Dahl

The Texas Rangers claimed outfielder DJ Peters off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday and added him to the active roster, while outfielder David Dahl was designated for assignment. Texas also selected the contract of right-hander Jimmy Herget and optioned right-hander Demarcus Evans to Triple-A Round Rock. The...
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' DJ Peters: Makes second straight start

Peters started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Angels. Peters was recently claimed off waivers from the Dodgers, who designated him for assignment. Texas manager Chris Woodward is familiar with Peters from their days in the Los Angeles organization and is giving the 25-year-old outfielder a chance with the team in full evaluation mode. He's in the mix with Jason Martin and Eli White (elbow) for two outfield spots.
MLBTrue Blue LA

DJ Peters claimed off waivers by Rangers

Outfielder DJ Peters is the latest to ride the California-to-Texas pipeline, claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Monday. Peters was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Danny Duffy, who was acquired from the Royals. Peters, a fourth-round draft...
MLBnevadasportsnet.com

WNC alum DJ Peters claimed by Rangers, paving way for MLB playing time

DJ Peters, who made his major-league debut this season, was claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers, which should pave the way for more playing time at the big-league level. The Western Nevada College alum had spent his entire pro career with the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization since being drafted by the team in 2016. Given the Dodgers' deluge of injuries, Peters made his big-league debut in April. In 18 games, he went 5-of-26 (.192) with one homer and two doubles. Peters walked eight times and struck out 14 times.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could help Braves buy low on Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees could be in fire sale territory after another skid has them on the outside looking in at the American League playoff race. Of course, that could all change within a week if the Yankees play themselves back into Wild Card territory. The status of a buyer or seller is so fragile these days.
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo shows how the Chicago Cubs disrespect their players

After the Chicago Cubs broke up the band at the deadline, Jed Hoyer had some interesting comments explaining his actions. While he ultimately made the right choice to let the core go and jumpstart a re-tooling phase with a reloaded farm system, his explanation on Monday for why extensions didn’t get done with any of Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, or Kris Bryant essentially backed the team bus right over the players. Moreover, the back and forth between Hoyer and Rizzo should give free agents pause before coming to the North Side.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy