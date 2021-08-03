Dodgers losing DJ Peters to Rangers for nothing is a bummer
It wasn't long ago that utility outfielder DJ Peters was among the Dodgers' first wave of promotions when they needed immediate help early in the 2021 season. Peters was firmly entrenched in the middle of their prospect pool, earning significant reps in the high minors and excelling with the bat. It wasn't hard to envision him as the next above-average hitter who simply outworked the rest of the field, earning a permanent floating bench role in Los Angeles.
