Duncan, OK

Duncan Softball ready for final week of preparation

By Andy Morphew The Duncan Banner
The Duncan Banner
The Duncan Banner
 3 days ago
The Duncan Lady Demons softball team heads straight for their final week of preparation as the 2021 season is one week away from teeing off and Duncan will have eight games during the first week of 2021.

Official practices began on July 15 for the Lady Demons softball team and this past Saturday, they hosted their alumni / future event to much success.

Robert Cowan, in his second season of his second tenure as the Duncan Lady Demons softball coach, said it was really exciting to have as many people involved to help the 2021 team prepare.

“Last week we scrimmaged Friday at Purcell with a few teams and that was good but really hot and humid so having a full day there and Saturday we had the alumni game,” Cowan said. “We had the varsity-alumni game and had 18 alumni girls which is the most I think we ever had. The varsity won handily but that doesn’t matter. We have had a lot of girls at national tournaments and out of town for this and that, so hopefully when we open a week from today we will have everyone back this week.”

The Lady Demons will finish up the Marlow Summer league schedule Aug. 3 and then will host several teams in a pre-season festival at Hines Park here in Duncan.

Cowan will have the middle school and high school team playing during those two dates and he is hopes the Lady Demons will start off the year with some district wins.

“I mean we are still limited with how much practice time we are going to get because we will scrimmage Sterling today,” Cowan said. “Tomorrow we have the Marlow league and we will fit in some practice with some base running and defense stuff we need to cover. We will scrimmage basically today, tomorrow, Thursday and Friday so we will practice Wednesday and tomorrow, which, that will be it. We open next Monday so it basically will be jumping into the fire.”

With the season opening at home at 5 p.m. Aug. 9 against Altus, Cowan and his team will have eight games that first week with the first three as district games.

They will finish the week with four games at the El Reno Tournament. Cowan said the season is here and has set a goal of at least 20 victories this year.

“That is probably 20% of your games the first week,” he said. “I’m hoping for 20 wins this year and that will be a big jump from last year. And maybe more, but not sure what to expect yet.”

