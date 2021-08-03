Cancel
Plainview, TX

Salvation Army holding event to remind Plainview community about services on Friday, Aug. 6

By News Release, Posted By Staff
everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:. The Salvation Army of Plainview has been providing services to those in need in Hale County since 1929 and on Friday August 6 (10 am – noon) at its Community Assistance Center at 615 Broadway, an event is being conducted to remind the community about Salvation Army programs and services.

www.everythinglubbock.com

