Salvation Army holding event to remind Plainview community about services on Friday, Aug. 6
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:. The Salvation Army of Plainview has been providing services to those in need in Hale County since 1929 and on Friday August 6 (10 am – noon) at its Community Assistance Center at 615 Broadway, an event is being conducted to remind the community about Salvation Army programs and services.www.everythinglubbock.com
Comments / 0