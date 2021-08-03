Berry Reunion set for Aug. 15

Members of the Berry Family will hold their 104th family reunion on Aug. 15 at the Central Church of Christ Fellowship Hall. "We will be meeting this year at the Central Church of Christ in Griswold in the fellowship hall," organizers said. "The official address of the church is 51 Harrison St., but it is located on the corner of First and Madison Streets in Griswold. (Two blocks south of the school, or one block east and four blocks north of the Casey's (which is at the intersection of highways 48 and 92.)