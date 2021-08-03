Washington Football Team: Ron Rivera vindicated by recent comments regarding low vaccination rate
Head coach of the Washington Football Team Ron Rivera sounds like a father talking to his family. Ron Rivera recently expressed his frustration to reporters regarding the low vaccination rate for his team. Last Tuesday, the team announced that presumptive starting right tackle Cornelius Lucas would be placed on the COVID-19 list. Forty-eight hours later, Curtis Samuel and Matt Ioannidis were also added to the list.riggosrag.com
