Washington Football Team: Ron Rivera vindicated by recent comments regarding low vaccination rate

RICHMOND — Terry McLaurin didn’t hesitate to say it: He’s vaccinated. The Washington wide receiver can be counted among the 60% of the team’s players who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. He is not in the group that drew the ire of a frustrated Ron Rivera who said he was perplexed by the team’s unwillingness to get the shot. As of Monday, Washington reportedly had the league’s lowest vaccination rate — and it’s unclear how many players will help get that number up.