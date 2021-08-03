Cancel
Washington Football Team: Ron Rivera vindicated by recent comments regarding low vaccination rate

By Lawrence Dukes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead coach of the Washington Football Team Ron Rivera sounds like a father talking to his family. Ron Rivera recently expressed his frustration to reporters regarding the low vaccination rate for his team. Last Tuesday, the team announced that presumptive starting right tackle Cornelius Lucas would be placed on the COVID-19 list. Forty-eight hours later, Curtis Samuel and Matt Ioannidis were also added to the list.

