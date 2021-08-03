Tokyo Olympics schedule: Wednesday’s events and start times

Brown competing in Iowa this May (Getty Images)

Day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games sees Britain’s Sky Brown take to the skate park. Brown, 13, will be competing for Great Britain in the women’s park contest (1am to 5.30am BST) and she will be up against some talented Japanese competition.

On the track, the men’s 200m final (1.55pm) will be intriguing battle between the Americans, in particular the world champion Noah Lyles and the sensational 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton, but don’t discount Canada’s Andre de Grasse, who won 100m bronze.

The eyes of Japan will be on their baseball semi-final with South Korea (11am), while they also go in the women’s basketball quarter-finals against Belgium (9.20am).

Britain’s Frazer Clarke fights in the men’s super heavyweight semifinals (7am), before his teammate Benjamin Whittaker fights in the light heavyweight gold match against Cuba’s Arlen Lopez (7.35pm).

In the velodrome Britain will go in the men’s pursuit finals (from 9.45am) amid a busy schedule of individual events, while at the Equestrian Park there will be three British contenders in the individual jumping final (from 11am).

The women’s golf tournament kicks off in Kagasoe (12am onwards) with all three Rio medallists back in the hunt for glory.

The women’s hockey semi-finals see Britain take on Netherlands (2.30am) and Argentina meet India (11am).

Schedules

Full athletics schedule.

Full gymnastics schedule.

Full medal table.

Medals on the line

Artistic swimming (duet), athletics (women's 400m hurdles, women's 3,000m steeplechase, men's hammer, men's 800m, men's 200m), boxing (men's light-heavy), cycling (men's team pursuit), equestrian (individual), marathon swimming (women), sailing (women's 470, men's 470), skateboarding (women's park), weightlifting (men's +109kg), wrestling (women's freestyle 62kg, men's Greco-Roman 67kg, men's Greco-Roman 87kg).

Today’s full schedule

Full daily schedule and results.