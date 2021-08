All of us hope to age well. Many of us try to buy our way there, sinking significant amounts of our expendable income (and time) into anti-aging products, supplements, diets, and other regimens. The truth is, many of us doing things every day that age us less-than-optimally, and these patterns are easy to change. Read on to find out what science says about five causes of aging poorly, including the most common—and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.