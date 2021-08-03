Cancel
Hand Habits Preview New Album With Tender Dancefloor Tune ‘Aquamarine’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
Hand Habits , the project of L.A.-based musician Meg Duffy, has returned with a new song, “Aquamarine,” from their upcoming album, Fun House , out October 22nd via Saddle Creek.

“Aquamarine” is an expansive song that steadily builds to a pristine dancefloor-ready peak — a moment that Duffy brings to life on a brilliantly lit stage in the single-take video for the song, directed by V Haddad.

“What originally started as a minimally arranged acoustic ballad, ‘Aquamarine’ evolved into the story of certain events in life, what informs my identity, the silence in the questions left unanswered that become the shape of understanding who I am,” Duffy said in a statement. “It was my goal to cloak some of the perils of mortality (lyrically) in a musical landscape that didn’t require the listener for a large amount of patience, to bring grief into the metaphorical club. We filmed this video in my aunt’s bar and club in upstate New York, linking the origin and lineage themes in the song with the visuals of changing identities and characters in a space I used to wander as a teen.”

Fun House , which was produced by Sasami Ashworth and engineered by Kyle Thomas, will follow Hand Habits’ 2019 album, Placeholder . Hand Habits will mark the release of the album with a special full-band show on October 27th at Pico Union in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 6th, at 10 a.m. PT.

