Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Carly Pearce Drops New Patty Loveless Duet ‘Dear Miss Loretta,’ Expands ’29’ EP

By Jon Freeman
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hBc5H_0bGMJ2C000

Carly Pearce is issuing an expanded full-length version of her EP 29 , which came out in February. The performer’s 29: Written in Stone will be released September 17th and includes the ode to Kentucky and country music “Dear Miss Loretta,” featuring the great Patty Loveless.

“Dear Miss Loretta” takes the form of a stone-country waltz, heavy on low-end twang and fiddle, and delivered as a note of gratitude to one of Kentucky’s greatest musical exports. “I ain’t a coal miner’s daughter, but my grandmother was/Must be whiskey in the water, must be bourbon in the blood,” Pearce sings, with Loveless providing harmonies. It’s also a thrill to hear fellow Kentuckian Loveless, one of the Nineties’ most enduring talents, take a solo verse on the song Pearce wrote with Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

29: Written in Stone includes the seven original tracks from 29 , including “Next Girl” and “Messy,” along with eight new ones. The project documented a long period of self-reflection and struggle while Pearce was mourning some heavy personal losses.

“Once I started writing, I thought I’d gotten it all out of my system,” Pearce says in a release. “But the songs just kept on coming, and I realized to truly understand how you come out the other side, not just a quick snapshot, this full project needed to happen. Now people can see how you thrive and shine even in the lowest moments.”

“Dear Miss Loretta” drops the same day that Pearce will become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry on the program’s Tuesday-night broadcast.

29: Written in Stone track list:

  1. “Diamondback”
  2. “What He Didn’t Do”
  3. “Easy Going”
  4. “Dear Miss Loretta” (featuring Patty Loveless)
  5. “Next Girl”
  6. “Should’ve Known Better”
  7. “29”
  8. “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” (featuring Ashley McBryde)
  9. “Your Drinkin’, My Problem”
  10. “Liability”
  11. “Messy”
  12. “Show Me Around”
  13. “Day One”
  14. “All the Whiskey in the World”
  15. “Mean It This Time”

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandy Clark
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Patty Loveless
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duet#Nineties#Grand Ole Opry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
EconomyRolling Stone

Rolling Stone, The Brag Media Nominated in Mumbrella Publish Awards Shortlist

Rolling Stone Australia and its publisher, The Brag Media, are amongst a litany of big named gracing the Mumbrella Publish Awards shortlist, which was unveiled today. Out of the 28 categories, The Brag Media is nominated for a total of five awards, including Publishing Company of the Year, while CEO Luke Girgis has been nominated for Publish Leader of the Year.
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Drapht, ‘Problem Here’

2021 is undoubtedly shaping up to be a big one for Drapht, who just this week has unveiled a brand new single, “Problem Here”, as he gears up to launch his new record and hit the road. Released on Wednesday, “Problem Here” sees Drapht teaming up with Complete and Eli...
Rock MusicRolling Stone

Raccoon City Showcase Their Newfound Growth with ‘For Nobody, Nowhere’

It would likely be fair to say that just two years ago a new album from Adelaide post-hardcore outfit Raccoon City might have seemed like something only diehard fans could dream of. Having first formed over a decade ago, the group quickly found fame on local stages, sharing a couple of independent releases before unveiling their debut full-length, Nightlife, back in 2014.
RetailRolling Stone

Nine Pandemic-Era E-Commerce Trends That Need to Stick Around a Bit Longer

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. While the Covid-19 pandemic has had its fair share of negative effects, it has also been responsible for a number of positive cultural shifts, especially in the e-commerce space. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing forced consumers online and caused companies to pivot, adapt or fail — and that meant major digital changes were made to the traditional shopping experience.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Hailey Whitters and Ernest Cover ‘Islands in the Stream’ for New Duets EP

Hailey Whitters and Ernest are joining forces for a smooth new project. Working under the moniker Countrypolitan, the country singer-songwriters recorded seven duets for an upcoming EP. The duo preview the collaboration with a sterling cover of “Islands in the Stream,” the iconic 1983 Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers duet. The rendition arrives with a music video, directed by Harper Smith, that plays up the retro vibes of the EP. “The idea for this project came about one day as I was going down the rabbit hole listening to old country duets,” Whitters said in a statement. “It seemed like back...
Celebritieswbwn.com

31 Years of Dreams are Coming True for Carly Pearce

Last night (8/3/21) Carly Pearce was officially inducted as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. This honor came less than four months after Carly won two ACM Awards for her song, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” Trying to put into words what these bucket list milestones mean to her, Carly says, “I think it’s just 31 years of dreams that I really have had since I was a little girl, coming true”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Carly Pearce, Lee Brice ‘Happy Now’ certified double platinum

Brice was presented with plaque following Ryman Auditorium show. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice have earned double platinum status for their duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” The hit song went to No. 1 on the country charts and was awarded “Musical Event of the Year” and “Single of the Year” at the 56th ACM Awards, and also grabbed the award for “Musical Event of the Year” at the 2020 Country Music Awards.
Celebritiesallaccess.com

Carly Pearce

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Machine Records' Carly Pearce is due to release her album, "29: Written In Stone," on Friday, September 17th. The 15-song collection -- which includes the seven songs from her February "29" set -- was written last year as Pearce was facing the loss of her producer to cancer and the breakup of her marriage, with songs that reflect what she's learned in her life thus far. Today (8/3), Pearce released her single from the album featuring Patty Loveless, "Dear Miss Loretta." The collection also includes a duet (and co-write) with Ashley McBryde on a song called "Never Wanted To Be That Girl." Other artists with writer credits on the project are Kelsea Ballerini, Brandy Clark and Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Carly Pearce Isn’t Afraid To Show Her ‘True Heart’

Carly Pearce says that no matter how vulnerable her most personal songs might make her feel, it's important for her to share them with the world. She explains: “I feel like I’m pretty shy naturally, at my core. I would say very few people really know me. But I think that I feel the most understood when I’m writing songs, and I feel really inspired when I’m telling a true story. I think that country music fans have shown me since day one that they want my true heart, which I think gives me the confidence to just go there. And I can always tell in a writing room, when I’m inspired it’s because it’s happened to me. And I do think I’m a songwriter just as much as I’m a singer.”
Musicfullaccessmagazine.com

Carly Pearce Shines With Gold Status + “Next Girl (Live)”

The moments and momentum are heating up for CARLY PEARCE. With gratitude for all of the career milestones her new chapter has brought, the multiple ACM and CMA Awards winner has released a special live version of “Next Girl” as the original officially earns RIAA GOLD certification. “Next Girl (Live)” is out now via Big Machine Records – listen here: https://carlypearce.lnk.to/NextGirlLivePR.
Musicwbch.com

Keith Urban, Carly Pearce and more join the ACM Honors lineup

As its annual ACM Honors celebration nears, the Academy of Country Music is adding new performers to the show’s bill. Keith Urban, Toby Keith, Jamey Johnson and Sam Williams are all among the newly-added acts. The ACM also announced on Thursday that Carly Pearce -- who’s hosting the show -- will perform, too. Also on the bill are acclaimed songwriters Jordan Reynolds, Nicolle Galyon and Jessie Jo Dillon and Laura Veltz.
Musiccountry1025.com

Carly Pearce Announces New Full Album ’29: Written In Stone’

Carly Pearce has announced her third studio album 29: Written In Stone. The project will be out on Friday, September 17, and features collaborations with Patty Loveless and Ashley McBryde. Carly says, “So much has happened to me in the last year. The more my life unraveled, the more the...
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Carly Pearce Receives Sweet Gift From Her Mom for Opry Induction

Carly Pearce saw a dream realized on Tuesday, August 3rd when she was officially inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry by Trisha Yearwood. To commemorate the night, Pearce’s mom surprised her with a gift of two Barbie dolls made to look like the singer. One of the dolls is dressed in the outfit Pearce wore for her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2015 and the other is a replica of Pearce’s look on her induction night. She posted a photo of the dolls, as well as real-life photos from both nights, on social media.
MusicCMT

Carly Pearce Inducted Into Grand Ole Opry

“Singles will come and go, awards will come and go. The arenas will be full, and then maybe they won’t be. But this is something that nobody can ever take away from you,” said an emotional Carly Pearce upon her Aug. 3 induction into the Grand Ole Opry. Famously, Pearce was recently invited by Dolly Parton to receive country music’s most vaunted performing honor. On August 3, Pearce’s induction was presided over by two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Trisha Yearwood, who, thirty years to the day, saw “She’s in Love with the Boy,” her debut single, reach the top of the Billboard country charts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy