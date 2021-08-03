Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors Trade Rumors: Joe Ingles Would Interest GSW If Jazz Make Forward Available

By Rob Goldberg, @TheRobGoldberg
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors reportedly have interest in forward Joe Ingles if the Utah Jazz make him available in a trade, according to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer first reported Ingles could be on the trading block as the Jazz try to clear cap space, with Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale also mentioned as possibilities. Utah agreed to re-sign Mike Conley on a three-year, $72.5 million deal on Monday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Eric Paschall
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#The Golden State Warriors#Espn#Basketball Reference#The Los Angeles Lakers#Shams Charania#The Athletic And Stadium#Golden State#Yahoo Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mario Chalmers wants to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis with Lakers

In response to reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a third play-maker around LeBron James and Anthony Davis — perhaps indicating disinterest in re-signing Dennis Schroder — one former Miami Heat teammate who won two NBA championships with LeBron is throwing his name into the ring: Mario motherf*ckin Chalmers!
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James teammate enjoyed seeing him get mocked by Suns

There still does not appear to be any love lost between LeBron James and one of his former teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas told ESPN’s Zach Lowe this week that he got a kick out of James being mocked by Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiancee: Kay’La Hanson

Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. But, he’s also a huge family man who takes pride in having three beautiful children with Kay’La Hanson, his long-time girlfriend and now fiancee. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at Kay’La Hanson and who exactly she is other than the partner of an NBA superstar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy