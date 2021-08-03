Warriors Trade Rumors: Joe Ingles Would Interest GSW If Jazz Make Forward Available
The Golden State Warriors reportedly have interest in forward Joe Ingles if the Utah Jazz make him available in a trade, according to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer first reported Ingles could be on the trading block as the Jazz try to clear cap space, with Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale also mentioned as possibilities. Utah agreed to re-sign Mike Conley on a three-year, $72.5 million deal on Monday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.bleacherreport.com
