Earlier today came the news that many had been curious about all year as Jeopardy! is seemingly on the cusp of announcing a new permanent host. With the late Alex Trebek having passed away back in November of 2020, the series has cycled through a series of guest hosts who have been combination of hopefuls and simply friends of Trebek that wanted to pay tribute to him. The favorite of many fans online was last week's host, former Star Trek actor and Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton, but it would appear the series is going in a different direction.