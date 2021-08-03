Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Greece claims Turkey endangered migrants in Aegean accident

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bGMIwCi00

Greece's migration minister has accused neighboring Turkey of allegedly endangering migrants at sea and ignoring an agreement with the EU to stem illegal migration into Europe, citing survivor testimony from a recent boat accident in the Aegean.

In a letter to European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas and other European Union officials, Notis Mitarachi said the allegations stemmed from an incident just inside Turkish waters on July 30 that left three people missing. The Greek coast guard rescued another 10 migrants, nine inside Turkish waters and one who had swum into Greek waters.

Mitarachi claimed in the letter published Tuesday that the Turkish coast guard had detected and approached the inflatable dinghy after it left Turkey's shores, heading for the Greek island of Lesbos.

“According to testimony, not only did it not try to deter (the boat) but allowed it to continue on its course, to illegally enter European Union waters,” he said in the letter released by the Migration Ministry.

Mitarachi also claimed that the Turkish patrol vessel raised waves that led to the boat's capsizing. “Afterwards, instead of immediately carrying out a search and rescue operation, the Turkish vessel left the spot,” he wrote.

Greece and Turkey are historic regional rivals. They frequently trade accusations on the treatment of people fleeing war or poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia who cross from Turkey to Greece 's nearby islands in small boats provided by smuggling rings.

Under a 2016 agreement with the EU, Turkey committed to control migratory movements towards Europe, after about a million people entered the continent through Greece in 2015.

Rights groups and migrants have repeatedly accused Greece of carrying out illegal summary deportations of people who arrive on the islands without giving them the chance to apply for asylum. Greek authorities vehemently deny that, but say they robustly patrol the borders.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

363K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#European Union#Aegean#Eu#European Commission#Turkish#Greek#The Migration Ministry#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Related
EnvironmentWashington Post

Wildfires rage across Greece, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Lebanon

This summer has been scarred by heat. Extreme weather events have plagued countries around the world in recent months — heat waves in the United States, drought in Iran and so many floods. But the unforgiving wildfires just don’t seem to stop. At the end of June, there were fires in Canada, where an unprecedented heat dome proved catastrophic, destroying an entire village. Other fires torched homes and raged through brush across 10 western U.S. states, the largest of those fires raging in Oregon. The smoke even made its way across the country.
AgriculturePosted by
NBC News

Tourists evacuated as wildfires continue to rage in Turkey, Italy and Greece

Wildfires continued to rage near popular tourist destinations in Turkey on Sunday, a day after some hotels were evacuated and their guests taken to safety. Five fires continued to burn near the coastal cities of Antalya and Mugla, the Minister of Forestry and Agriculture, Bekir Pakdemirli, tweeted Sunday, although he said that 107 fires were “under control.”
EnvironmentTexarkana Gazette

Thousands flee fires in Greece, Turkey

DROSOPIGI, Greece — Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Greece, Turkey battle fierce fires under crushing heat

Greece's raging fires claimed their first victim on Friday after a punishing week-long heatwave, while neighbouring Turkey came under rising pressure over its handling of its own devastating wildfires. Greece and Turkey have been fighting blaze upon blaze over the past week, hit by the region's worst heatwave in decades,...
EnvironmentInhabitat.com

Wildfires rage across Turkey’s Aegean coast

Between rising sea levels and super hurricanes, a summer day at the beach isn’t as relaxing as it used to be. And now, thousands of tourists trying to have fun at popular resorts on Turkey’s Aegean coast have been evacuated due to epic wildfires. At least eight people have perished, and boats rescued thousands of holidaymakers from resorts.
EnvironmentVoice of America

10,000 Flee Turkey Wildfires; Greece Power Grid Threatened

Over 10,000 people have been evacuated from the Turkish province of Mugla to escape the deadly wildfires ravaging Turkey, according to a statement on Monday from Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. The result of a record-breaking heat wave covering much of southeastern Europe, wildfires have sprung up across Turkey, Italy and...
WorldShropshire Star

Charity boat carrying 257 migrants docks in Italy after permission granted

A French humanitarian vessel with 549 migrants on board is also due to dock. A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean has docked in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission, and hours later a French humanitarian vessel with 549 migrants aboard received a similar port assignment.
Worldriverbender.com

Rescued migrants get OK to land in Italy after days at sea

ROME (AP) — A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean docked Saturday in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission, and hours later a French humanitarian vessel with 549 migrants aboard received a similar port assignment. After several days in limbo at sea, Sea-Watch 3 sailed into...
ImmigrationFlorida Star

VIDEO: Belarus Allegedly Opens Migrants Floodgates In Vengeance For EU Sanctions

Lithuanian authorities suspect Belarus of intentionally helping migrants, mostly from Iraq, cross into the European Union. Border footage was filmed from a helicopter by members of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) on Aug. 1. It allegedly shows Belarusian border guards escorting illegal immigrants across the border into EU member Lithuania in retaliation against recent sanctions. A Frontex […]
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Posted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy