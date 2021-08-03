Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama NewsCenter — Eli Gold to Be Voice of Birmingham Squadron Basketball Team

By Alabama News Center
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama broadcasting legend Eli Gold will be the “official voice” of the Birmingham Squadron, the NBA G League team for the New Orleans Pelicans. Gold is best known as the play-by-play announcer for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team and is a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. Gold will be the primary play-by-play announcer for all home and away games of the Squadron’s inaugural season, beginning in November.

