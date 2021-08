Hello there, in case you aren't aware, Olympic legend Simone Biles and her boyfriend truly could not be any cuter. Meet Jonathan Owens, who's been dating Simone for over a year and seems like the actual best. Which means it's naturally time for a casual deep dive on Jonathan and their sweet relationship (how they met, who contacted whomst first, all that fun stuff). But first, let's all take a moment to watch this because my jaw is still on the floor: