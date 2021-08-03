The morning COVID: Mandates from Tyson and McDonald’s; vax disparity among hospitals; preparedness (or lack of) at UA; worn out nurses

Tyson Foods workers in Alabama and across the U.S. will have to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to stay on the job, the company announced Tuesday. “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, chief medical officer at Tyson Foods in a statement. “With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce.”