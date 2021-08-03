Cancel
The morning COVID: Mandates from Tyson and McDonald’s; vax disparity among hospitals; preparedness (or lack of) at UA; worn out nurses

By Max Brantley
Tyson Foods is now requiring vaccinations for its entire U.S. workforce. The company said 56,000, or about half, of its workforce, had been vaccinated and “coronavirus infection rates among team members remain low.” The news release details incentives the company is offering to get vaccinations accomplished, including compensation for time spent to get a shot outside of normal work hours.

