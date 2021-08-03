Burning olive trees becomes new reality in southern Italy

A man steps out of a fast-food joint into a hail of more than 80 bullets. A severed head is left outside a cafe; its back turned to the street as if looking in, left as a gruesome message. A van is ploughed into the offices of the country’s leading newspaper and set alight. Then a few days later an anti-tank rocket is fired into the offices of another major newspaper. A crown witness’s lawyer in a major mob trial is gunned down in front of his wife outside their home in broad daylight.