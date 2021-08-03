Cancel
Burning olive trees becomes new reality in southern Italy

By Cain Burdeau
Courthouse News Service
Cover picture for the articleTREPUZZI, Italy (CN) — The catastrophic Xylella fastidiosa olive tree epidemic just keeps getting worse for the ancient olive oil makers of Italy's Salento region. A new chapter in this tragedy has struck: Fires, many of them likely set by arsonists, are destroying what remains of thousands of olive trees mortally infected by an olive tree strain of the Xylella fastidiosa, a dangerous bacterium native to Central America and threatening hundreds of species of plants around the world.

