Alfa Romeo is set to go all-electric in 2027, despite currently not having any electrified models. The Stellantis mega-empire now covers a huge range of brands - so many that it’s tough to keep pace with them all. All its brands are on a journey to electrification, with some further along the road than others. In a recent presentation about Stellantis’ financial results, we’ve been given more details about when you can expect plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars from each of the 14 brands.