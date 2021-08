It's remarkable to think that out of all of the 12U Little League All-Star teams in the entire state of New York, two of the four remaining teams still vying for a chance to play at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA are from the Capital Region. For Colonie Little League and Rotterdam Carman LL, things couldn't have set up better for both teams who have advanced to the NY State Semi-Finals, in-line to possibly face one another in the championship game. Here's how they got there: