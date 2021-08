FORT MYERS, Fla. – Name a better combo than pizza and beer — Pizza Fest is this Saturday, Aug. 7 at Millennial Brewing Company.

Seven different food trucks with various pizza-themed food items will close the street for the free event.

In addition to food, Millennial will have a new Italian Pilsner on tap, plus frozen piña colada seltzer and rosé seltzer.

It all kicks off at noon on Saturday.