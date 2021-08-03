Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Adkins Arboretum Announces Fall Native Plant Sale—Online!

shoreupdate.com
 17 days ago

Fall is the best season for planting, and the Arboretum offers the Chesapeake region’s largest selection of ornamental native trees, shrubs, perennials, ferns and grasses for the fall landscape. Many native plants produce seeds, flowers and fruit in fall that attract migratory birds and butterflies. Brilliant orange butterfly weed and stunning red cardinal flower attract pollinators to the garden, while native asters add subtle shades of purple and blue. Redbud and dogwood dot the early-spring landscape with color, and shrubs such as chokeberry and beautyberry provide food and habitat for wildlife.

www.shoreupdate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Plants#Arboretum#Fruit#Adkinsarboretum Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Currituck County, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck Extension to hold gardening with native plants class

Native plants are adapted to the local soil and climate conditions where they naturally occur. These critical plants provide seeds, nectar and pollen that serve as food for native butterflies, insects, birds and other animals. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center will hold a class on Tuesday, August...
Corvallis, ORcapitalpress.com

Willamette Gardens: Native plant nursery a business and sanctuary

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Esther Gruber McIvoy’s Willamette Gardens is a nursery specializing in native plants. Her efforts to propagate native trees and shrubs, perennials, grasses, vines, sedges and ferns on her small plot near central Corvallis, Ore., has resulted in a niche nursery business that recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.
GardeningTimes-Herald

The importance of native plant species

From a purely financial point of view, my 20 acres of land has very little economic value. In other words, there’s no timber, oil or gas. Most of it was cleared over a century ago and has been in hay fields ever since, and while the hay does have a small amount of economic value, the greatest value — as far as I’m concerned — is in its aesthetic value and value to wildlife.
Yarmouth, MEnewscentermaine.com

Planting a tree this fall? Start planning now

The best time to plant a tree is ten years ago. It's an old saying, but these days you really do need to plan ahead. It is no secret that there is a major labor shortage right now. All businesses seem to be struggling to find enough people to meet demand. Landscaping contractors are no different. There are also supply issues for garden centers depending on what you are trying to find. For those reasons Tom Estabrook of Estabrook's in Yarmouth suggests starting early if you are planning to plant a tree this fall.
GardeningMilton Daily Standard

Choosing bulbs for fall planting

Before we know it hot, humid summer days will turn crisp and cool as the growing season starts to wind down. But don’t put away your gardening tools just yet, fall is a great time to start laying the groundwork for a show-stopping spring garden. What could be better than a vibrant explosion of color after a cold, gray winter? Flower bulbs are a great place to start your garden design. Even the most inexperienced gardener can create something to be proud of. Bulbs are easy to grow, easy to maintain and since the nutrients are stored within the bulb, complicated soil preparation isn’t necessary. Grow them in beds, borders, window boxes, and containers.
Union County, OHMarysville Journal-Tribune

Master Gardener Plant Sale set for Aug. 14

Kathy Hull is shown above making her selection at a previous Union County Master Gardener Plant Sale. The 17th annual plant sale will be held in the Armory Building at the Union County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. until Noon. Items for sale include sun and shade perennials, resurrection lily bulbs, day lilies, iris, hosta, grasses, native plants, trees and shrubs. Plants are from the Master Gardeners’ own gardens. Proceeds of the plant sale will benefit Master Gardener projects in Union County. The Union County Master Gardeners, a not-for-profit organization, promotes environmentally sound, research-based gardening practices primarily to residents of Union County under the auspices of The Ohio State University Extension of Union County.
Gardeningtribuneledgernews.com

Fall plant sale at Bullington Gardens Sept. 10 & 11 will feature dahlias

Aug. 7—Bullington Gardens, a horticultural education center and public gardens, will hold its annual fall plant sale Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. The sale features many natives, perennials, trees and flowering shrubs. Specialty dwarf conifers will also be available.
Lisle, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Do the Prairie State proud by adding these native prairie plants to your garden

In the golden days of summer, a prairie is in its glory. You can capture some of that glory for your garden by incorporating native prairie plants, according to Julie Janoski, manager of the Plant Clinic at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. The Schulenberg Prairie at the Arboretum is one of the oldest and most successful restored prairies in the Midwest, planted on a former farm field nearly 60 ...
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Camp plants native plants at Hoquarton Historical Interpretive Center

A Horticulture and Landscape Design Camp by the Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) planted native plants Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Hoquarton Historical Interpretive Center, located in Tillamook next to the post office. Youth in the camp are learning a variety of horticulture and place making skills and creating and implementing a landscape design plan to welcome visitors to Tillamook.
Fredericktown, MODaily Journal

Spring tonics, native plants discussed

Jamie Koehler from the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center visited the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library in July to host a class entitled, "Ozark Tales: Granny's Home Remedies." The class taught attendees about local native plants that Native Americans and settlers used to cure ailments. Native plants were...
Gardeningbroomfieldenterprise.com

People and plants: What to plant this fall

For us vegetable gardeners, the growing season here in Colorado is mighty short. My tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers are doing so well I have to remember we are getting into fall gardening season. While our average first frost isn’t until mid-October, it’s not entirely uncommon for us to experience a freeze in September.
GardeningDigital Collegian

New garden offers array of native plants, pollinators at Penn State’s Arboretum

North of campus and humming with life, The Arboretum at Penn State just completed a new addition — its Pollinator and Bird Garden. The area, under construction since 2019, is meant to expand the Arboretum’s space for public enjoyment and appreciation of nature, but the garden also serves as a place for dedicated academic research.
Cumberland, RIValley Breeze

Franklin Farm plant sale planned Aug. 28

CUMBERLAND – After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, the annual Franklin Farm fundraiser plant sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine at the farm at 142 Abbott Run Valley Road. For sale will be a large assortment of perennial...
Barnstable, MABarnstable Patriot

Tour native perennial plants at Sturgis talk Saturday

Sturgis Library patrons who look past the library’s back parking lot in Barnstable Village may spot a sturdy stone retaining wall at one side of the building, constructed two years ago to help mitigate soil erosion on the adjacent hillside. Last fall, the company Edible Landscapes of Cape Cod planted...
GardeningThe Spokesman-Review

In the Garden: Friends of Manito’s fall plant sale offers lots of options – no appointment necessary

Plantaholics, rejoice. The Friends of Manito have brought back their traditional fall plant sale where you can shop for plants without needing an appointment. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The plants will be moved into the sale yard, organized on tables in the categories of sun, grasses, shrubs and vines, edibles and shade – just like the good old days.
Marshfield, MAWicked Local

Marshfield Fair highlights local, native plant life and flowers

When thinking of the Marshfield Fair, many minds might first think of carnival rides, midway games and fair food, those represent just a fraction of the attractions that have kept the event an area staple for 152 years. Admission to the fair includes access to a wide variety of attractions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy