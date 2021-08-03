Adkins Arboretum Announces Fall Native Plant Sale—Online!

The best time to plant a tree is ten years ago. It's an old saying, but these days you really do need to plan ahead. It is no secret that there is a major labor shortage right now. All businesses seem to be struggling to find enough people to meet demand. Landscaping contractors are no different. There are also supply issues for garden centers depending on what you are trying to find. For those reasons Tom Estabrook of Estabrook's in Yarmouth suggests starting early if you are planning to plant a tree this fall.