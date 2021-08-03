Departments of Education, L&I providing new education and training options in Erie County
The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) and the Department of Education hope new education and job training opportunities will encourage Pennsylvanians to return to work. On Tuesday, Sheila Ireland, L&I Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development, and Dr. Tanya Garcia, Department of Education Acting Deputy Secretary, toured the new Erie County Community College Regional Science Consortium to discuss offering better jobs through education.www.yourerie.com
