J. Allen Brack’s short, tumultuous run in charge of Blizzard is over

By Mike Minotti
VentureBeat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard announced today on its site that J. Allen Brack is no longer president of Blizzard. Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will be leading the studio going forward. This move comes a couple of weeks after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard for sex discrimination in the workplace. Brack was named in the report, one of only two people specifically called out, for failing to address issues of sexual harassments at Blizzard. A human-resources executive, Jesse Meschuk, also left Blizzard earlier this week, according to a report from Bloomberg.

BusinessPC Gamer

Coca-Cola and State Farm are pulling back from the Overwatch League

The Overwatch League could be losing two major sponsors in the wake of a lawsuit alleging widespread discrimination and sexual harassment at Activision Blizzard, according to a new Washington Post report, which says that both Coca-Cola and State Farm are now reconsidering their relationship with the company. For the moment,...
Businessmmorpg.com

Here's What's Happened With the Activision Blizzard Lawsuit (So Far)

Ever since the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging sexual harassment and discrimination was filed on July 22, it’s safe to say several developments have occurred. To help you (and us) keep track of what’s happened (so far), we’ve compiled a list of events below. Keep in mind, while we may...
BusinessPolygon

Kellogg’s pulls Overwatch sponsorship over ‘troubling’ Blizzard allegations

Another sponsor has pulled its endorsement from Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch League. On Friday, the Kellogg Co. confirmed that it “will not be moving forward” with OWL partnership programs this year. The move is Kellogg’s response to allegations of gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at Overwatch publisher and developer Blizzard Entertainment.
BusinessPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason This Activision Blizzard Executive Just Left Twitter

Activision Blizzard has had continuous issues since the California department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the company. The lawsuit alleges that Activision Blizzard has a "frat boy" culture where women and people of color are harassed and discriminated against. In the wake of that lawsuit becoming public, there has been plenty of new information and statements from current and former Activision Blizzard executives. However, one executive's statement and subsequent behavior drew so much ire that she had to delete her Twitter account.
BusinessComicBook

Activision Blizzard Investors File Class Action Lawsuit Against the Company

Over the last few weeks, Activision Blizzard has seen allegations of sexism, harassment, discrimination, and "frat boy" behavior. This has resulted in a lawsuit from California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, and now it seems a second lawsuit has been filed against the company, this time by its investors. The class action lawsuit (which can be found right here) was filed by the Rosen Law Firm, and it claims that Activision Blizzard "made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose" important issues, most notably the fact that the DFEH investigation had been going on for two years. The lawsuit argues that this disclosure would have had a negative impact on the company's stock price.
BusinessPosted by
PC Gamer

Defensive Activision Blizzard executive deletes her Twitter account

Activision Blizzard chief compliance officer Frances Townsend, who earned the ire of Activision employees and fans with her defensive response to a lawsuit alleging widespread sexual harassment and a "frat boy" culture at the company, has deleted her Twitter account. Townsend pulled the plug after retweeting last week an Atlantic article on "the problem with whistleblowing," which sparked an immediate and furious backlash.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Zynga acquires StarLark studio and Golf Rival game for $525M

Zynga has agreed to acquire StarLark, a Chinese game developer, and the mobile golf title Golf Rival from Betta Games for $525 million in cash and stock. Golf Rival is the second-largest mobile golf game behind Playdemic’s Golf Clash, and Electronic Arts is in the process of buying that studio for $1.4 billion.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Embracer’s Koch Media buys Road 96 and Lost in Harmony maker DigixArt

Embracer Group’s Koch Media division has agreed to acquire French studio DigixArt, the maker of games like Lost in Harmony, 11-11 Memories Retold, and the upcoming Road 96. The Munich, Germany-based Koch Media is acquiring the Montpelier, France-based studio started in 2015 by Yoan Fanise and Anne-Laure Fanise. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Video Gamesbostonnews.net

Game Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth By 2027 | Apple, Tencent, Warner Bros, Bandai Namco, Cyber Agent

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Game Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Activision Blizzard, Zynga, Google, Sega Sammy Holdings (formerly just Sega), Sony, Nintendo, Konami, NCSoft, Mixi, Square Enix, TakeTwo Interactive, DeNA, Warner Bros, Bandai Namco, Cyber Agent, Microsoft, Nexon, Electronic Arts (EA), Netmarble, Ubisoft, Tencent, Apple, GungHo Entertainment & NetEase etc.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

CoD: Mobile is ‘on track’ to make more than $1 billion in 2021

Call of Duty: Mobile is making Activision a lot of money. In its Q2 financial results and earnings call, Activision Blizzard revealed that the game is “on track” to cross $1 billion in consumer spending for the year. This growth is particularly due to the game’s release in China and...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Activision Blizzard Stock?

Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit regarding allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination against its female employees. Those charges are aimed at Blizzard, the publisher that has arguably become the company’s weakest link in recent years. The crisis could further weaken Blizzard’s brand and business. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has recently dominated...
BusinessThe Independent

Blizzard president steps down following Activision lawsuit controversy

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack has stepped down following weeks of controversy over the company’s alleged culture of sexism. He will be succeeded by copresidents Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, but employees at Activision Blizzard say this is the first step towards addressing "systematic" issues. "No one person is responsible...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Blizzard is Preparing New Projects in the Warcraft Universe

Players may be (temporarily?) abandoning World of Warcraft, but Blizzard isn't abandoning its development plans for Azeroth. The company is preparing two new Warcraft games. Blizzard is working on two new Warcraft games. This information was provided on the occasion of the recent investor call, discussing the latest financial results of Activision Blizzard (via Fool.com). Both titles are already at the internal testing stage.
Video GamesVentureBeat

The Ascent is the latest Game Pass release to succeed beyond Xbox’s service

The Ascent generated $5 million in revenue and topped the Steam global sales chart over its opening weekend. That’s according to publisher Curve Digital, which is hyping up the indie hit as a true “triple-A competitor.” That success is even more impressive considering many players could get the game at no additional cost through Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service on console, PC, and the cloud.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Activision Blizzard executive exits following sexism row

Activision Blizzard unveiled a management shakeup Tuesday following employee protests and a California state lawsuit alleging the "Call of Duty" game giant enabled toxic workplace conditions and discriminated against women. The head of the Blizzard Entertainment unit, J. Allen Brack, is leaving "to pursue new opportunities," the company said in a statement, and will be replaced by company veterans Jen Oneal and  Mike Ybarra. "With their many years of industry experience and deep commitment to integrity and inclusivity, I am certain Jen and Mike will lead Blizzard with care, compassion and a dedication to excellence," chief operating officer Daniel Alegre said. The shakeup comes a week after workers walked out to protest sexism and harassment as a call went out online to boycott hit titles such as "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush".

