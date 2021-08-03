J. Allen Brack’s short, tumultuous run in charge of Blizzard is over
Activision Blizzard announced today on its site that J. Allen Brack is no longer president of Blizzard. Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will be leading the studio going forward. This move comes a couple of weeks after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard for sex discrimination in the workplace. Brack was named in the report, one of only two people specifically called out, for failing to address issues of sexual harassments at Blizzard. A human-resources executive, Jesse Meschuk, also left Blizzard earlier this week, according to a report from Bloomberg.venturebeat.com
