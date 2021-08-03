Cancel
Jim Cramer says he 'shuddered' over Chinese media's criticism of gaming

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Squawk Box on the Street' team discuss the tumble of Tencent after a state-owned media report initially called gaming an 'spiritual opium'. They also take a look at Alibaba's quarterly earnings report.

www.cnbc.com

