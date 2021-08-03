Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Zoo announces birth of pygmy slow lorises

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 4 days ago
The world needs some cute animal pix: Such as the twin pygmy slow lorises born at the Little Rock Zoo in June. The Little Rock Zoo is proud to announce the birth of a boy and girl set of twin pygmy slow lorises. The twins were born in June to dad, Frasier, and mom, Minh Yih. The babies are the second set of twins produced by the parents. They are a welcome addition to the Little Rock Zoo family.

