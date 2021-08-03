Zoo announces birth of pygmy slow lorises

As it celebrates four years of being in business, Nexus Coffee & Creative has started offering coffee roasted onsite at its downtown River Market location. In January of 2020, Nexus expanded, taking over the space formerly occupied by The Barn Mercantile on the corner of President Clinton Avenue and Cumberland. The timing of the expansion was critical, coming a couple months before the pandemic and capacity restrictions that would have been difficult to manage without the extra 2,000 square feet. Nexus and other restaurants, bars and hotels in the River Market also had to endure the sudden departure of tourists and office workers the area’s known for. Two other downtown coffee shops closed during the pandemic. Zeteo Coffee, just a few blocks down the street at 610 President Clinton Ave., closed last July. Blue Sail Coffee, which was located on Main Street in Technology Park, closed in February. Both have Conway locations that are still open. Nexus has a second location, Nexus Nook, on the ground floor of the Main Library located at 100 Rock St.