What About $1 Million Buys in the DC Area
This week’s installment of What X Buys highlights three options in the DC area that are listed for roughly $1 million. Towards the western edge of the U Street Corridor, this recently-converted two-bedroom unit just saw its price reduced bringing it closer to budget. The unit is on the ground floor, but has a skylight above the dining area adjacent to the one-wall kitchen. The living room has a fireplace with a mirror built into the mantel between built-in shelving and a spiral stair to the bedroom level. In addition to the bedrooms, there is a den with an office nook.dc.urbanturf.com
